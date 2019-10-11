|
KATHRINE A. MURRAY Iowa City Kathrine A. Murray, 66, of Iowa City, died suddenly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will continue following the service until noon. Private family burial will take place at Saint Boniface Cemetery in Garner, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Kathy's honor to a . To share a thought, memory or condolence with Kathy's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019