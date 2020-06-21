KATHRYN "KATHY" A. RUDE Cedar Rapids With profound sadness I announce the death of my devoted mother and best friend, Kathryn (Kathy) A. Johnson Rude, 73, of Cedar Rapids. She lost her short but courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Marion on Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m. The family will greet people starting at 1 p.m. for a short visitation hour. To ensure the safety of everyone, we will be following social distancing guidelines and ask that you wear a mask. There will be no congregational singing and every effort will be made to make you feel safe while we honor Kathy's life. The service also will be recorded for viewing if you are unable to attend in person. Memorials can be directed to the St. Luke's Foundation in memory of Kathy Rude to honor her 30 years of service on 5E and the wonderful care she received during these last few months. She is dearly missed and will remain with us in our minds and hearts forever.



