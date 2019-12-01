|
KATHRYN "ANN" CASEY Marion Kathryn "Ann" Casey, 79, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, officiated by the Rev. David O'Connor. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Coggon, Iowa. Ann was born June 2, 1940, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Generose (Cashman) Casey. She graduated from Coggon High School and went on to attend Mount Mercy College, Cedar Rapids. Ann worked at Rockwell Collins, United Fire Group and Mount Mercy. She enjoyed dancing and traveling. Ann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Ann is survived and lovingly remembered by four brothers, Bill (Pat) Casey, Patrick (Mary) Casey, John (Donita) Casey and Kevin (Carmen) Casey; sister, Paula Ryan; sister-in-law, Elaine Casey Olson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Casey; sister-in-law, Kathy Casey; and brother-in-law, Bill Ryan. Memorials in Ann's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Ann at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019