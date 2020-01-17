|
|
KATHRYN DIANE IRONSIDE Coralville Kathryn Diane Ironside, 60, of Coralville, Iowa, formerly of Western Springs, Ill., passed away in January 2020, in Coralville. A visitation will be held at Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Ill. (directions/details below) on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a eulogy and remembrance service from 1 to 2 p.m. Kathryn was born in Coggon, Iowa, to Joseph C. Ironside and Donna J. (Kremer) Ironside on Dec. 13, 1959. She went to North Linn High School and graduated in 1978. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Iowa in 1982 and a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus in finance from Loyola University in 1989. A talented software engineer, Kathryn worked for and with a variety of Chicago area corporations and clients. She was an active volunteer and mentor. A natural beauty, Kathryn became a finalist in a More magazine contest at 45 and ultimately worked for the Ford modeling agency. She loved plants and gardening and spending time out in nature. Kathryn found expression for her creative instinct in watercolor and photography, especially in nature photography and portraits of her children whom she loved fiercely. She was a loyal Hawkeye fan who loved baking, reading and spending time with her kids. She will be greatly missed. Kathryn is survived by her children, Acadia Estelle Floyd (fiance Max Riley) and twins, Emma Rachel Floyd and Charles Andrew Floyd; her ex-husband, Christopher L. Floyd; parents, Joe and Donna Ironside; siblings, Stephen P. Ironside, Mary Jo Ironside-Ross (Joe), Christopher E. Ironside (Ann), J. Michael Ironside (Julie Steffen), Matthew J. Ironside (Megumi), Theresa M. Ironside (fiance Chris Street) and Jonathon P. Ironside (Anna); and many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at www.nami.org or at NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Morton Arboretum, Founder's Room in the Thornhill Education Center, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, IL 60532; www.mortonarb.org. Admission fees are waived, just mention you are attending the memorial service for Kathryn. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020