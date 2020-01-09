Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Kathryn Krell
Kathryn E. "Kathy" Krell


1944 - 2020
Kathryn E. "Kathy" Krell Obituary
KATHRYN "KATHY" E. KRELL Iowa City Kathryn "Kathy" E. Krell, 75, of Iowa City, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Birdhouse Hospice Home of Johnson County while surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Kathy's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Kathryn Estella Krell was born Feb. 16, 1944, the daughter of George and Estella (Krejci) Baxa. She grew up in western Iowa and Solon, graduating from Solon High School in 1961. She attended the University of Iowa studying to teach English and elementary education. On July 18, 1970, she was united in marriage to her best friend, Robert Joseph Krell, in Iowa City. Spending time with family and helping others was her passion. If friends or family needed help, Kathy was right there to help them. She also enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader, PTA mom, a home economics teacher's aide at Central Junior High School and secretary of the Friday Night Mixers bowling league. Kathy was employed for many years with Frantz Construction and RR Donnelly, formerly known as Moore Business Forms. She retired in 2009. Her retirement time included attending her grandchildren's events such as marching band competitions, dance recitals, and many softball and soccer games, going to the casinos with Bob and playing the slot machines or going out to eat with family. Kathy is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" of Iowa City; one daughter, Lori Krell-Boettcher (Drew) of Solon; two grandchildren, Tiffani Fulton (Trevon Talbot) of Iowa City and Khloe "Kaymeron" Nagel of Solon; and one brother, Kenneth Baxa (Jan) of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Margene Baxa.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
