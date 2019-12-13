|
KATHRYN ELIZABETH "KAY" OSTROM Brooklyn Kathryn Elizabeth "Kay" Ostrom, 96, of Brooklyn, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estate. Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn with the Rev. Clyde Leimberer officiating. Private family burial will be at the Hartwick Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Kloster Funeral Home in Brooklyn. Memorials may be contributed to Camp Courageous and the Mayo Clinic for cancer research. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, is assisting the family with arrangements. Kay is survived by her children, Gary Ostrom of Des Moines, Linda Griffith of Des Moines, Diana Vanden Brink of Waukee, Susan Hollenbeck of Holiday, Fla., and Jill (Paul) Timm of Victor; 13 grandchildren, Lisa (Joe) Wilson, Jenifer Ostrom, Dave Ostrom, Matt (Megan) Ostrom, Ryan Vanden Brink, Sarah Vanden Brink, Michelle (Josh) Wetmore, Stacy (Chris) Wood, Aaron (Brynn) Timm, Ashley Timm, Nat Hollenbeck, Josh (Ali) Hollenbeck and Adam (Shannon) Hollenbeck; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Blomme of Hartwick; and a special friend since 1998, Don Brannian of Brooklyn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Ostrom; a son, Steven Ostrom; an infant daughter, Dona Ostrom; three brothers, Edward, Wally and Dee Roth; three sisters, Elmira Bevins, Vivian Himschoot and Maxine Roberts. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019