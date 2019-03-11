KATHRYN GRACE TURNIS Cedar Rapids Kathryn Grace Turnis, 4 1/2, of Cedar Rapids, went Home to Heaven on March 7, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, Cedar Rapids. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Brosh Chapel. Kathryn was born Aug. 10, 2014, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Matthew and Jenna (Stanley) Turnis. She lit up the room and touched everyone she met with the love and joy of life. Her contagious laughter and beautiful smile will be forever engrained in our hearts. Momma, Daddy, Sissy and your brother miss you so much. Kathryn is survived her parents, Matt and Jenna Turnis; her younger sister, Riley Turnis; and older brother, Cameron Vampotic; paternal grandparents, Judy and Gerald Turnis; maternal grandparents, Yvonne and Fred Stanley; her aunts, Lori (Kevin) Behrens, Pam Martin and Stacy Stanley; her uncles, Fred Stanley, Mark Turnis; great-aunts, Connie Miller and Nancy Miller; great-uncle, Richard (Connie) Miller, Tom (Deb) Miller; cousins, Alex, Braden, Maddie, Ella, Ashley, Kassy, Autumn, Tyler and Samantha. Kathryn was preceded in death by first cousins, Chance Stanley, Claire, Chase and Owen Behrens; great-grandparents Kathryn (Cyril) Turnis and Kathryn (Roy) Miller. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to the Kathryn Turnis Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary