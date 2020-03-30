|
KATHRYN LINDSEY Onslow Kathryn Lindsey, 99, of Onslow, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. Burial will take place in the Wyoming Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dawson Funeral Services of Wyoming is caring for the family. Mary Kathryn was born Aug. 23, 1920, in North Carolina, to George and Annie (Lucas) Davis. She graduated from Hobgood High School in North Carolina and went onto Southern Beauty School in North Virginia. On Feb. 12, 1943, she was united in marriage to the love of her life James Lindsey in Norfolk, Va. Kathryn loved to bake cookies and share them with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time crocheting. Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Barbara "Bobbie" (Wayne) Snyder of Maryville, Mo.; two grandchildren, Christy (Greg) Bartlett of Austin, Texas, and David (Angie) Snyder of El Paso, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Austin and Melissa Bartlett and Alexandria and Sidney Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; and 11 siblings. Memorials may be directed to the Onslow Presbyterian Church in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020