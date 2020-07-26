1/1
Kathryn Majorie Smith
KATHRYN MARJORIE SMITH Cedar Rapids Kathryn Marjorie Smith, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. At 3:45 p.m. the rosary will be said by Father Ivan Nienhaus and the visitation will follow from 4 to 7 p.m. We ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family will hold a private funeral Mass and inurnment. To view the complete obituary previously published please visit www.cedarmemorial.com/obituarylisting/kathrynsmith.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
