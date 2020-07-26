KATHRYN MARJORIE SMITH Cedar Rapids Kathryn Marjorie Smith, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. At 3:45 p.m. the rosary will be said by Father Ivan Nienhaus and the visitation will follow from 4 to 7 p.m. We ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family will hold a private funeral Mass and inurnment. To view the complete obituary previously published please visit www.cedarmemorial.com/obituarylisting/kathrynsmith
.