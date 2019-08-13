|
KATHRYN S. "KATE" MCNAMER Iowa City Kathryn S. "Kate" McNamer, 54, of Iowa City, died unexpectedly at her home on July 23, 2019. Memorial services and family greeting time will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Lensing Funeral Service. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Johnson County Humane Society, www.johnsoncountyhumane.org. Kathryn was born Oct. 20, 1964, in Iowa City, to Joseph H. "Mac" and Patricia (Clark) McNamer. A native of Iowa City, she graduated from Iowa City High School in 1983. Like her sister and mother before her, Kate received her nursing degree from St. Luke's Nursing School. She started her career at Crestview Care Center in West Branch. Kate spent more than 30 years caring for young and old, friends and relatives, and a continuous number of pets. Survivors include her sister, Julia Anderson of Phoenix, Ariz.; and her brothers, John McNamer (Susan) of Marion and Matt McNamer (Ellen St. Onge) of Frederick, Md. Although she had no children of her own, she was a constant loving presence in the lives of her nieces and nephews, Alyssa and Morgan, Matt and Claire and Nathan and Alison. She had many friends, but her longest and best was Karen Ulom. Her parents, grandparents and an aunt, Betty McNamer, preceded her in death. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019