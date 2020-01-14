|
KATHRYN "KATE" B. NEUZIL Iowa City Kathryn "Kate" B. Neuzil, 60, of Iowa City, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Kate's Life will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at Lensing's. The family will then host a reception at the Iowa City Eagle's Lodge from 6 to 9 p.m. Private burial will be this spring in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Iowa City. Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Friends of the Iowa City Animal Foundation. Born Oct. 27, 1959, in Iowa City, the daughter of James "Mike" and Dorothy "Dot" (Spivey) Montgomery, Kate grew up in a large family in Iowa City and Solon. Kate married Marvin Neuzil on Aug. 27, 1988, at Danforth Chapel in Iowa City. She worked at Loparex Manufacturing in Iowa City for 32 years, having to retire in 2018 because of her health struggle with esophageal cancer. Many things brought joy to Kate. Spending time and holding hands with Marvin was first and foremost. She also liked the heat and soaking in the sun, the motorcycle rides with Marvin and traveling to Las Vegas. She loved her plants and watching hummingbirds, as long as Marvin took care of them! Survivors include her husband, Marvin; their dog, Max; children, Josh Serovy (Angie) of North Liberty, Rodney Neuzil (April) of Iowa City, Amy Abdagic (Vernad) of Iowa City and Amber Koosmann (Mitchell McCrabb) of Tiffin; brother and sisters, Peggy Montgomery-Macal of Cedar Rapids, John Montgomery (Sharon) of Houston, Texas, Patti Mullnix of Solon, Mary Young (Mike) of Iowa City and Stacy Scensey (Bill) of Fishkill, N.Y.; grandchildren, Madison, Mallory, Colton, Cami, Christian, Olivia, Ava, Emma, Carson and Easton; great-grandchildren, Liam and Jaxon; sister-in-law, Beth Montgomery of Iowa City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dan Montgomery and Mike "Buddah" Montgomery. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020