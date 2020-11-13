KATHRYN PETERS Monticello Kathryn Peters, 95, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Private family graveside services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Oakwood Cemetery. A public Memorial Service is being planned for a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Kathryn and her family into their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wayne Zion Lutheran Church. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettsconline.com
. Surviving are three children, Pat (Doug) Adams, Monticello, Butch (Valerie), Yuma, Ariz., and Don (Cheryl), Monticello; five grandchildren, Chad (Renee) Adams, Jennifer (Jeff) Tracy, Daniel (Jenny) Peters, Kyle (Jamie Witcraft) Peters and Tim Peters; and nine great-grandchildren. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews who were special to her. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilbur; a brother, Henry; and a sister, Goldie. Kathryn Marie Vincik was born July 6, 1925, at home in St. Paul, Neb. She was the daughter of Edward and Catherine Holla Vincik. She graduated from St. Paul, Nebraska Schools in 1943. Kathryn took Normal Training and then taught for three years in rural schools. She also worked in an Ordnance Plant in Grand Island. Kathryn M. Vincik and Wilbur Peters were married Oct. 4, 1946, at the Zion Lutheran Church, at Worms, Neb. The couple made their home near Central City, Iowa, and farmed with Wilbur's parents. They started farming on their own in 1949 near Central City. In 1960, they moved to a farm near Anamosa. In 1969, the couple purchased their farm in Castle Grove Township, west of Monticello. They moved to Monticello in 1987. Kathryn worked at Sears Customer Service in Lindale Mall and as a teacher's aide in the Olin Schools. For 18 years, she worked at the Monticello Veterinary Clinic in the office. She also worked every fall at Minntex Fruit in Monticello. Kathryn volunteered at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She also volunteered at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church where she belonged to Esther Circle, the Quilting Group and was the coordinator for the Funeral Luncheon Committee. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren always looked forward to her special ham balls, oatmeal bread and ice cream dessert at birthdays and holidays.