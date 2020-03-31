|
|
KATHRYN MARJORIE SMITH Cedar Rapids Kathryn Marjorie Smith, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. At a later date, a visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home and a funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, where Kathy was a faithful member. A private family inurnment will be held in the mausoleum at Cedar Memorial. Kathy was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Alberta Weber. She spent her early childhood in Gilbertville, Iowa, and later moved to Waterloo. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1964. In 1965, she married James La Pole in Waterloo. They moved to Cedar Rapids after their daughter, Liz, was born. They later divorced. In 1975, Kathy married Randy Smith in Cedar Rapids and they had a daughter, Erin. Kathy's personality and charm made her a natural salesperson. She had successful careers in sales with Mark Henri, Frontier Herbs, Brenton Bank and BVS Performance Systems. She was amazingly talented in many ways, especially with fashion, cooking and decorating. Her hobbies included reading and playing bridge, mahjong and many other card games. Kathy touched everyone's hearts with her warmth, affection, strength and sense of humor. She had many friends and treasured her relationships with them. Of the many wonderful qualities she possessed, she was best at showing unconditional love to her family. She was the ultimate role model and best friend to both of her daughters and she was an awesome "Grammie" to her grandchildren. She worshiped and adored her family and they her. Kathy is survived by her husband, Randy; daughters, Liz (Brad) Parsons of Cedar Rapids and Erin (Jon) Holstrom of Urbandale; grandchildren, Kaitie (Dane) Worley of West Des Moines, Olivia Parsons and Nathan Holstrom; brother, Bernie Weber of Cedar Rapids; sister, Mary Ann Olinger of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Alberta Weber; her brother, Howard Weber; and her first husband, James La Pole. The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for their compassionate care. They would also like to thank the many people who expressed their thoughts and prayers for Kathy and her family. All who are left to remember Kathy will cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice or St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020