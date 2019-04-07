Home

Kathy Ann Schindler Obituary
KATHY ANN SCHINDLER Cedar Rapids Kathy Ann Schindler passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, in Boca Raton, Fla., after a long and brave battle with cancer. She was 65 years old. Kathy was born on May 27, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Don and Mary Schindler. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, attended Kennedy High School and went to Kirkwood College. Kathy started work for Tom Bowker & Sons, which later became Bowker Mechanical, in 1975 in Cedar Rapids. She worked there for 36 years. Kathy enjoyed trips to Florida with her parents growing up and continued to love going to Florida for the rest of her life. She enjoyed horses and horseback riding, spending time by the ocean, travel, dinner and drinks with friends and rides around Timberlake. She also enjoyed feeding the squirrels and birds in her backyard. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Mary Schindler; and her longtime significant other, Dennis Drahos. Kathy is survived by her aunt, Jane. It was Kathy's wish to be cremated. Graveside services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In memory of Kathy, you may donate to the or the .
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
