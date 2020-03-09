|
KATHY ELAINE REGENNITTER Cedar Rapids Kathy Elaine Regennitter was born April 16, 1948, in Clarkston, Wash., to Edgar and Ruth Heath. She graduated from Lewis Clark Normal School with a degree in elementary education. She married the love of her life, Lysle Regennitter, on Feb. 6, 1971, and they started their life together in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They welcomed three sons into their home. Kathy stayed home to care for her sons and also was a day care provider for many other children throughout the years, before she transitioned into the role of a para-educator. Kathy was very generous and often was serving people in her quiet way. She put her husband and family first and would do anything for them. She often showed her care for others by sending them one of her homemade cards or making sure everyone was well fed. Kathy was very passionate about reading and shared that love with her grandchildren. Kathy and Lysle enjoyed the past five years of their retirement by traveling to many places around the world. Kathy was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Kathy is survived by her husband, Lysle; children, Heath of Marion, Chad (Stacey) of Marion and George (Stacy) of Le Mars; and eight grandchildren, Noelle, Jakob, Jarred, Rebeckah, Andrew, Clairre, Benjamin and Cash. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Neal Heath; and sister, Mary Beth (Heath) Lopez. A visitation is scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with a funeral beginning at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend the luncheon reception immediately following the service. Memorials may be given in Kathy's name to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020