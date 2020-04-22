|
KATHY JO EVERETT Fairfax Kathy Jo Everett, 60, of Fairfax, Iowa, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Kathy was born Aug. 5, 1959, in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of William "Bill" and Margaret (Eirp) Bartlett. In 1977, she graduated from Belle Plaine High School in Belle Plaine, Iowa, then attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Kathy was a librarian and later the deputy city clerk for the city of Fairfax. She was a member of the Fairfax Lions Club. Kathy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kevin Everett of Fairfax; son, Andrew Everett of Fairfax; daughter and her husband, Jennifer and Robert Roling of North Carolina; her precious granddaughter, Chloe Roling; her mother, Margaret Bartlett of Cedar Rapids; brothers and their spouses, Jeff and Sarah Bartlett of Marion and John and Melissa Bartlett of Belle Plaine; mother-in-law, Agnes Everett of Palmetto, Fla.; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Marilyn and John Boothe of Marion, Frank and Cindy Everett of Humboldt, Iowa, Paula Morreale of Palmetto, Barb Hill of Riverview, Fla., and Lori Everett of Lake Alfred, Fla. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Bill Bartlett; and father-in-law, Francis Everett. Memorials may be directed to the Fairfax Lions Club.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020