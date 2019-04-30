KATHY HENDERSON Marion Kathy Henderson, 70, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, following a sudden illness. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Mike Morgan. Burial: Spring Grove Cemetery in rural Coggon. Kathy was born June 22, 1948, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Grant and Maude (Huggins) Avis. On July 5, 1968, in Marion, she was united in marriage to Tom Henderson. Kathy was a member of First United Methodist Church of Marion. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Kathy loved all of the time she spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, Tom of Marion; children, Debra of Marion, Tom Jr. (Stacey) of Center Point and Calvin (Mindy) of Hiawatha; eight grandchildren, Shelby Jo Weber and Hayley Henderson, Taylor, Everett and Harley Henderson, Grant, Jordan (Mackenzie) and Marcedes Henderson; five great-grandchildren, Braelynn Nost, Austyn Weber, Talon, Gus and Ava Henderson; siblings, Ruth, Raymond, Bernita, Nancy and Alice; aunt, Sharon; and uncle, Paul. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Fern, Duane, David, Wanda and Jo Ann. A memorial fund has been established in Kathy's memory. Please share a memory of Kathy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary