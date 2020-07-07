Kathy Koehler

KATHY J. KOEHLER Oxford Kathy J. Koehler, 62, of Oxford, Iowa, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by her daughters. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward the Koehler family in care of Krystal Owen. Kathy was born July 8, 1957, in Benton County, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Patricia (Frese) Slycord. Kathy met Fred Koehler and the two were united in marriage on July 21, 1979, in Iowa City, Iowa. Kathy and Fred had three daughters: Krystal, Kari and Kassi. Kathy obtained her nursing degree while her girls were young. She went on to work at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for more than 30 years, where she had many achievements and made lifelong friends. Kathy greatly enjoyed gardening, music, dancing, traveling, cooking and spending time with friends and family. She had a great sense of humor and wasn't afraid to say what was on her mind. She will be greatly missed but has been reunited with the love her life, her husband Fred. Kathy's family would like to thank all her caregivers at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, with special thanks to all the nurses and RSCCU/Palliative teams. They would also like to thank their close neighbors for all their help and support. Kathy is survived by her three daughters, Krystal (David), Kari (Tim) and Kassi (Nick); her siblings. Carlene, Mary, Barb, Kevin, Cindy, Sandy and Linda; and numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred; infant son, Joshua; and parents, Carl and Patricia Slycord. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
