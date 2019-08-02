|
KATHY LANDER Anamosa Kathy Lander, 68, of Anamosa, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Hope United Church of Christ in Hiawatha. Burial will be in Forest Chapel Cemetery, rural Anamosa. The family will greet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at goettschonline.com. Kathleen Ann Koelker was born Aug. 11 in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Llewellyn and Berniece (Hargrafen) Koelker. She graduated from Manchester High School and then earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Upper Iowa University in Fayette. On March 19, 2000, she married Bob Lander at Hope UCC. She was hired by Collins Radio in February of 1973 and worked for Rockwell Collins until her retirement in 2005, primarily in computer security. She was a member of the church, the Morley Town and Country Club, the Military Trail Questers and a crew member of the Buzzard's Glory Hot Air Balloons. She enjoyed gardening, horses, being in the country, antiques and travel. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her family and many friends. Those remembering her are her husband, Bob Lander; her children, Reid (Heather) Lander and Alicia Lander; her sisters, Cindy (Paul) Brown and Laurie (Jim) Parlow; several nieces, a nephew, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and by her very special friends, Cindy and Kurt Gunther. She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center for the wonderful care Kathy received. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center.
