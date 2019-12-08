|
|
KATRINA JANE (STEVENSON) FRISTAD Cedar Rapids Katrina Jane (Stevenson) Fristad passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, in her home. She was born on June 22, 1973, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to William and Judy Stevenson. Survivors include her husband, Phillip Fristad; her children, Courtney (fiance Jake Ayers), Cameron Fristad and Collin Fristad; her parents, Bill and Judy Stevenson of Marion; her brother, Travis Stevenson of Marion and his children Mikaela and Lucy Stevenson; her "crazy" aunt, Linda (Ron) Peil; uncle, Jim (Carolyn) Vahrenwald; mother- and father-in-law, Kalen and Darlene Fristad; sister and brother-in-law, Kara (Scott) Potter and their children Emma and Logan; her special pets, Liesl and Suzy; as well as many other extended family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Katrina's honor may be directed to the family. A memorial visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Cedar Rapids Scottish Rite Temple, 616 A Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where a memorial service honoring Katrina's life will begin at 2 p.m. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit www.cedarmemorial.com for the full obituary and to leave a condolence to the Fristad family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019