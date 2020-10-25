KAY C. RADENBAUGH Solon Kay C. Radenbaugh, 84, of Solon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Solon Nursing Home. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Solon United Methodist Church. Burial to follow in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Solon United Methodist Church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of Kay's arrangements. Kay was born April 1, 1936, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Paul and Everetta (Bley) Almquist. She graduated from Benson High School in Omaha. Kay was united in marriage to Rod Radenbaugh on Sept. 9, 1961, in Omaha. She worked at Nebraska Savings and Loan and other financial institutions in Omaha before moving to Solon in the late 1960s. She then worked as a secretary at Solon High School for many years and then at ACT in Iowa City, retiring from there in 2002. In her earlier years she enjoyed water skiing with her brother. Kay enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, making sure to always go out of her way to make sure those around her were comfortable, well-fed and loved. Her four grandchildren were her universe — she loved every single minute with them and supported each one in their interests and talents. Kay was very fond of her cousins, nieces and nephews. Kay's favorite times were when she was travelling, camping and being around others. Rod and Kay enjoyed morning and afternoon drives through Lake McBride State Park looking for deer. Kay is survived by her son, Jay (Lidia) Radenbaugh of Solon; daughter, Beth (Bill) Mehmen of Swisher; four grandchildren, John Radenbaugh, Marisa Radenbaugh, Mackenzie Mehmen and Taylor Mehmen; and a brother-in-law, Don Radenbaugh of Bozeman, Mont. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Rod, who died Dec. 2, 2014. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com