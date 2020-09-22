KAY DRURY Central City Kay Drury, 75, of Central City, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home in rural Central City following a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Central City. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A private family memorial service will be held with Father Nickolas March officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg. Kay was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Prairieburg, Iowa, the daughter of Marion and Maxine (Kokemuller) Himes. She graduated from Central City High School. On Nov. 14, 1964, she was united in marriage to Raymond Drury. Kay was employed at the Central City Country Store, formerly Jack and Jill Grocery in Central City. She was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Kay was an amazing woman, wife, mom and grandma with a heart that never stopped loving, strength that could hold the weight of the world and a wonderfully infectious laugh that brightened everyone's day. She found joy in everything, loved spending time with family, baking and cooking for loved ones, flower gardening, embroidery and making quilts for friends, family and American veterans. She was a member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Central City. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Ray Drury of Central City; three sons, Jeff (Julie) Drury of Marion, Rick Drury of Central City and Dave (Jennifer) Drury of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Michelle Braumann (Adam Lnenicka) of Center Point; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Carrol (Shirley) Himes of Cedar Rapids, Lyle Himes of Marion, Kathy (Steve) Freiburg of Johnston, Stewart (Donna) Himes of Anamosa and Nyle Himes of Marion. Kay was preceded in death by her dad, Marion Himes; her mom, Maxine Himes; her brother, Raymond Himes; her brother-in-law, Maynard Drury; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Himes. Memorials in Kay's memory may be directed to Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Kay at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
