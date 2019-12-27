|
|
KAY F. (BOEHMER) ROSENBERGER Iowa City Kay F. (Boehmer) Rosenberger, 79, died peacefully at 11:11 p.m. Dec. 24, 2019, at Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch following a brief illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Steven Witt officiating. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., where a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Private burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church, Regina Foundation or Iowa City Hospice. Kay was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Batesville, Ind., the daughter of Raymond F. Boehmer and Henrietta M. Hulett. In 1958, she graduated from Batesville High School. On Sept. 17, 1960, Kay married Dwain C. "Butch" Rosenberger at St. Louis Catholic Church in Batesville. Kay and her family moved to Iowa City in May 1977, where she was a tennis instructor/teacher for many years at various tennis facilities in Iowa City. She also participated in many tennis tournaments, winning many of these events in both singles and doubles. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, P.E.O. (Iowa City Chapter E.), Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Craigie No. 94, Mercy Guild Member, Iowa City Hospice volunteer and past board member of the , all in Iowa City. Kay is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Dwain of Iowa City; their three children, Debora Sue Schipper of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kathy Ann Buell of Iowa City, Iowa, and Brenda Kay Clark of Cottonwood, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Kristin Ann Wieland of Muscatine, Iowa, Quinn T. (Laura) Clark of Overland Park, Kan., Taylor Lee Clark of Golden, Colo., Kevin M. (Annika Wasson) Buell of North Liberty, Iowa, and Michelle E. Buell of Cedar Falls/Iowa City, Iowa; four sisters, June Ann "Nan" (Nelson) French, Susan Marie "Susie" (Larry) Bower, Connie Rose (Dave Wagner) Lee and Bertha Jean "Tink" (Phil) Morgan; and one brother, Mark William (Deanne) Boehmer. The time she spent with her daughters, grandchildren and her siblings brought her the most joy and are her greatest legacy. She was preceded in death by her parents; three stepmothers, Marie, Mary and Thelma; an infant brother, Dennis; and sons-in-law, Jeffrey G. Schipper and Todd A. Clark. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019