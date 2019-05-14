Home

KAY KENDRICK-WALLACE Cedar Rapids Kay Kendrick-Wallace, 95, a resident of Linn-Manor Care Center in Marion, passed away peacefully Sunday May 12, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House with loved ones by her side. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Kay was born May 10, 1924, in Waterloo. She attended East High School, where she was state drum champion in 1942. She married Robert Kendrick on Nov. 7, 1942. They had six children, Bill (Judy) Kendrick of Ohio, Kathleen (Gene) Dontje of Cedar Rapids, Bob (Lucy) Kendrick of West Des Moines, Dick (Teresa Van Zant) Kendrick of Kansas City, Linda (Larry) Shoop of Indianola and Mary (John) Babler of Appleton, Wis. Bob preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 1985. On May 2, 1987, she married Robert Wallace. They enjoyed many years in Texas before returning to Iowa in 2005. He died on Sept. 7, 2005. Survivors include her six children, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two husbands; her parents, Harold and Nina (Kingsbury) Geiger; her brother, Fay Kingsbury; her grandson, Kevin Kendrick; and her great-granddaughter, Ashley Noe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019
