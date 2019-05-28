KAY SPELTZ Cedar Rapids Kay Speltz, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully May 25, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., to Casey and Velma Robinson and spent much of her youth in California. She married Arnold "Joe" Speltz. They established a home in Iowa, where she remained. Home and family were very important to Kay, as she raised four children and was active in their community as room mother, den mother and many other roles. She began her work outside the home at the Murphy Employment Agency, followed by many happy years at Famous Footwear shoe store. She followed that with a career as an executive secretary at Rockwell International, retiring in 1990. She was known for her spark of life, her love of dancing and gambling, and her immediate connection to people, finding friends and acquaintances wherever she traveled. She never lost her California roots and delighted in time in the sun. She and Joe were charter members of St. Pius X Church, and she later regularly attended St. Patrick's Church. She very much enjoyed time with her special friend, Lee Rathje, her membership and friends at the Elks Club, and her friends at the Cedar River Boat Club. She also treasured the friends she made at Living Center West and the loving and affectionate care she received by their dedicated staff and the Hospice of Mercy team. Kay was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Roy; and infant brother, David. Her memory will be cherished by her children, Diane (Paul) Bales, Cedar Rapids, Jeff (Cindy) Speltz, Armstrong, Vicki (Rod) Coulter, Warner Robins, Ga., and Susan (David) Adams, Cedar Rapids; brother, Stanley (Phyllis) Robinson, Bentonville, Ark.; sister, Nancy Jones, California; her grandchildren, Heather, Danny, Sandra, Nora, Tara, Traci, Anthony, Amber, Jarrod and Justin; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with visitation starting at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Kay's name to Living Center West (Staff Appreciation Fund). Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2019