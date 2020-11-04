KAYE B. "NICK" SLOCUM Cedar Rapids June 3, 1936 Oct. 31, 2020 With heartfelt sorrow and loving memories, we are announcing the passing of Kaye "Nick" B. Slocum at age 84. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all he met. Dad passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Dubuque. Nick was born in Cedar Rapids the son of Dale and Emma Jane Slocum. Because of COVID-19, there will be no funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
. Nick attended Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids, graduating with the Class of 1955. He went on to attain his electronic communications technician degree at Kirkwood. He retired from Rockwell Collins after 40 years of employment in quality control, while also serving in the U.S. Marine Reserves. No words can sum up one man's life when everything he did he did to the fullest. Everything from long walks with the love of his life, Kathy, to speed skating with the Hawkeye Speed Skating club, bike tours with the Hawkeye Bicycle Association, the YMCA, the Salvation Army Senior board, racquetball, pickleball, fishing, and birdwatching on the back deck, were some of his favorite hobbies. Nick always will be remembered for his humor, his crazy antics, his great love for his family and being a jack-of-all-trades. Dad taught us all so much throughout his life; a little bit of him will continue to live on because of this. Nick is survived by his wife, Kathleen Ann Slocum; four children, Michele (Dennis) Hahn of Amana, Colette Stocks-Slocum of Cedar Rapids, Valerie (Kelly) Allen of Peosta and Nicholas Slocum of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Emma Jane Slocum; and sister, JoAnn Blazek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be donated to the Salvation Army, Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, is assisting the family.