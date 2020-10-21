1/1
Keeran "Ken" Heiken
1938 - 2020
KEERAN "KEN" HEIKEN Cedar Rapids Keeran "Ken" Heiken, 82, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, of pancreatic cancer at his home. Inurnment at Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service assisted the family. Ken was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Rex and Gladys (Postel) Heiken. He graduated from Anamosa High School and studied electronics at DeVry Institute of Technology. Ken served his country in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Georgia Ruth Garvey on Nov. 2, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Ken worked for IBM, Defense Logistics Agency, and owned and operated Heiken Electronics for 14 years. He loved doing mechanical work on cars and tractors. He went on tractor-cades and belonged to the Tractor Club. Ken will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ruth Heiken of Cedar Rapids; children, Dawn (Pat) Waters of Burlington, Iowa, Blake Heiken of Cedar Rapids, Sean (Diane) Heiken of Norway, Iowa, and Daniel (Darcy) Heiken of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Kent (Marsha) Heiken of Cedar Rapids and Kay (Marv) Johnston of Texas; and father-in-law, John Knowlton of Cedar Rapids. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Viola Knowlton. Please share a memory of Ken at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
October 21, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
