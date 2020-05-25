|
|
KEITH A. REIF Cedar Rapids Keith A. Reif, 97, of Downers Grove, Ill., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at his daughter's home. Graveside services with military rites on Friday, at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include two sons, Arnold (Bonnie) of Hiawatha and Michael (Dianne) of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; a daughter, Shirley (Edward) Kucia of Downers Grove, Ill.; one brother, Jack Frisk of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Laura (Everett) Klinefelter, Tracy (Nick) Podesta and Keith (Leah) Kucia; and eight great-grandchildren, Jade, Mercedes, Alex, Jonalyn, Andrew, Nicholas, Scarlett and Cash. He was preceded in death by his wife; two brothers; one sister; and two grandchildren, Kurt Reif and Edward Kucia III. Keith was born on Feb. 13, 1923, in Wellman, Iowa, the son of Oliver and Thelma (Disney) Reif. He married Lela M. Bowler on Feb. 15, 1944, in Norfolk, Va. Lela passed away in 2018. Keith was an over-the-road truck driver for Pacific Intermountain Express for more than 30 years, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed NASCAR, go-kart and quarter midget racing with his sons, fishing and watching all sports. Keith proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please leave a message or tribute to Keith's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 25, 2020