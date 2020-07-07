1/1
Keith Baumgartner
KEITH DWAINE BAUMGARTNER Strawberry Point Keith Dwaine Baumgartner, 85, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 3, 1935, in Fayette County, Iowa, and was the son of John A. and Ina (Fliehler) Baumgartner. Keith is survived by his wife, Evelin Baumgartner; two sons, Kevin (Lisa) Baumgartner and Douglas (Lori) Baumgartner; and one daughter, Kimberly (Rodney) Hettinger, all of Strawberry Point; eight grandchildren, Sara (fiance, Alex Hawkins) Baumgartner, Evan Baumgartner, Taylor (Bennet) Klostermann, Nicole and Katelyn Baumgartner, Bryan (Jacki) Hettinger, Baily (Russel) Fredericksen and Emily Hettinger; four great-grandchildren, Anders, Adalyn, Ellie and Brynlee; three sisters-in-law, Sharon Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, Karen Kubicek of Dyersville and Marla Ramirez of Marion; one brother-in-law, Wayne Thurn of Edgewood; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point with Pastor Raelonna Carey-Patrick officiating. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Friends also may call one hour before the funeral service Friday at the church. Interment: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point, with military honors.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 7, 2020.
