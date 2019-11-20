|
KEITH CELLMAN Oxford Keith Cellman, 85, a lifelong resident of the Oxford area, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, where there will be a time of visitation from 9 a.m. until services Friday at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Hospice Compassus. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Keith's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019