KEITH "DANNY" CONRAD Cedar Rapids Keith "Danny" Conrad, 65, of Cedar Rapids, died due to complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Memorial services will take place at a later date, followed by inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Danny and his family. Survivors include his siblings, Reece (Donna Rashkey) Conrad, Connie Conrad, Katha (Steve) Conrad-Barker, Cyndee (Larry) Ament and Mary (Randy) Engstrom; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many extended family members, his church community and friends. Keith Danny Conrad was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Independence, Iowa, to Keith and Elizabeth (Coulter) Conrad. He attended Mount Vernon High School, and studied electronics and computer tech at Hawkeye Community College. Danny was a very religious man, and an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Cedar Rapids. He taught Sunday school there, and would often attend and lead Ashram Group retreats, most recently in Decorah. Danny enjoyed reading, he always could be caught with a book in hand, watching sports including the Hawkeyes, Bears and Yankees, attending activities with the Geneva Towers community, and even taught himself Hebrew. Danny was very close with his sister, Connie. Danny was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Danny's family in care of Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 715 10th Ave. SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314. Please share your support and memories with Danny's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020