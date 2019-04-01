KEITH D. CUTKOMP Ainsworth Keith D. Cutkomp, 69, of Ainsworth, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at the United Presbyterian Home following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Bernie Weir officiating. Calling hours will begin noon Tuesday, April 2, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will take place at Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth, Iowa. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or the House of Heroes. Online condolences may be sent for Keith's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Keith was born June 30, 1949, in Muscatine, the son of Donald and Betty (Dicks) Cutkomp. He graduated from Highland High School in 1967. Keith was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force where he served honorably from 1968 to 1972. He was united in marriage to Barbara O'Brien on Aug. 17, 1979, in Dubuque, Iowa. Keith farmed all of his life in the Ainsworth community. Beginning in 1999, he hauled grain and later worked for JWV Pork for one year. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church and a member of the Ainsworth American Legion Post 351. Keith was a leader for the Highlander 4-H Club for many years and served on the Washington County Extension Council for four years. He was very active in coaching his son's athletic teams as they were growing up. Keith ran for Washington County supervisor in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Barb Cutkomp of Ainsworth, Iowa; son, Luke (Kate) Cutkomp of Western Springs, Ill.; son, Neal (Carley) Cutkomp of Tiffin, Iowa; three grandchildren, Grant Cutkomp and Isla and Miles Cutkomp. Keith also is survived by his mother, Betty Knupp of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; sister, Linda (Dan) Crawford of Lawrence, Kan.; sister, Cindy Scott of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen O'Brien of Dubuque, Iowa; four sisters-in-law, Mary (Gary) Williams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Teresa (Bill) Brahm of Dubuque, Iowa, Maureen (Bob) Leuenberger of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Leslie (Bill) Rhomberg of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his father, Donald Cutkomp; and his father-in-law, Stephen O'Brien. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary