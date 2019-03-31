KEITH DUANE KOCH Cedar Rapids Keith Duane Koch, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior while visiting his daughter in Oklahoma City, Okla., on March 23, 2019. The service will be at noon Saturday, April 6, at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church, 1000 Third Ave. SE, or to a memorial of your choice. Keith was born Aug. 28, 1925, in Waverly, Iowa. He was one of four children born to Seth and Laura Koch. Before graduating from Waverly High School, Keith was recognized as a 4-H Club National Health Champion for his pristine health one of his many claims to fame. He attended Iowa State, where he was a scholarship football player for one year before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. Keith served in England as a bombardier with the B17 Flying Fortress. After the European tour ended, he was sent home to be stationed in Mississippi, where he received nine hours of training for the B-29 before the Pacific tour ended. Keith remained a reservist stationed at Offutt Air Force base, obtaining the position of JAG officer. Upon completion of 30 years of service, Keith had earned the rank of Lieutenant colonel. Keith married the love of his life, Donna, on Aug. 1, 1947. The two moved to Cedar Rapids in 1957, where Keith opened his law practice. Keith taught for the Cedar Rapids school district, where he also coached football and wrestling. Keith was a 50-year member of First Lutheran Church, the Cedar Rapids Bar Association, the Optimist Club, Reserve Officers, Toastmasters and the Shriners organization. Keith loved traveling and vacationing with his wife, daughter and grandchildren, particularly their trips to Florida. He was a golf enthusiast and accomplished bowler, and enjoyed the time he spent with his poker buddies. Keith always will be remembered for his warm smile and kind heart. Keith was loved dearly and will be missed greatly. Keith is survived by his wife, Donna Koch, of 71 years; his daughter, Deborah Koch Bentley, and son-in-law, David, of Oklahoma City; and his granddaughters, Mackenzie Bentley and Caitlin Bentley Samis and husband, Robert, of Oklahoma City, and Carlie Bentley of Little Rock, Ark. Keith was predeceased by his parents; and siblings. Doris Jones, Wayne Koch and Pat Morton. Additional surviving family members include Jane and Gary Ahlberg, Bob Jones, Marilyn Koch Seneff and many nieces and nephews. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary