KEITH E. "SKEETER" ENOS Springville Keith E. "Skeeter" Enos, 72, of Springville, Iowa, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home. Pastor Stephen Piper of First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea, Minn., will officiate. Burial: Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville, Iowa. Keith was born on July 7, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Paul and Gladys (Baker) Enos. He attended Alburnett High School. He worked all of his adult life in concrete construction and worked at Enos Brothers Concrete Construction Co. until his retirement. Keith was lovingly known as "Skeeter" and he will be missed by those who knew him. Keith is survived by his siblings, Paula Ashbacher of Hiawatha, Iowa, Jerry (Marilyn) Enos of Cedar Rapids and Paul (Karen) Enos of Walker; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special family, Denise, Sue, Steve and Scott Piper and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Gladys Enos; brothers, Duane, Kevin, Dale and Bruce Enos; and sisters, Karen Zerba and Ginger Sebetka. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Compassus for their excellent care. Please share a memory of Keith at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019
