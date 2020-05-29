KEITH FRANCIS SCHULTY Tipton Keith Francis Schulty, 77, of Tipton, died unexpectedly May 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton, followed by a graveside service at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton. In lieu of flowers and in Keith's memory, the family has set up two memorial funds, the Tipton VFW Post 2537 and The American Lung Association of Iowa. Cards and memorials may be mailed c/o Marsha Schulty to 1804 Highway 38, Tipton, IA 52772. You are invited to view Keith's full obituary and share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2020.