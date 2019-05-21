|
KEITH A. GARLING Iowa City Keith A. Garling, 64, of Iowa City, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. In accordance with Keith's wishes, his family will host a celebration and greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Iowa City Moose Lodge, 3151 Highway 6 East. A Moose memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to the Keith Garling memorial fund. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements for Keith. Survivors include his wife, Christine; his mother, Mardene of Belle Plaine; a brother, Gene Garling (Nancy) of Williamsburg; a sister, Sandy Walton (Todd) of Belle Plaine; grandsons, Matt Moore (Michelle) of Belle Plaine and Wes Forcht of Belle Plaine; two great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Beverly Hammes of Cedar Rapids; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Hammes of Sigourney. He was preceded in death by his father, Bud Garling; his daughter, Erica Forcht; father-in-law, Cletus Hammes; and a brother-in-law, Will Hammes. A complete obituary can be found at www,lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2019