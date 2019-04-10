KEITH C. KARR Cedar Rapids Keith C. Karr, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Northbrook Care Center. Services: 2 p.m. Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. A time for prayer and sharing memories with family and friends will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home, where friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. and after 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Keith is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Phyllis; daughters, Shannon (Alan) Foote of Ames and Karey Karr of Cedar Rapids; son, Patrick of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Taylor, Justin and Kaitlyn Bown, Justin and Jordan Foote, Brenna Nehring and Mya Drees; great-grandson, Bentley Freund; sister-in-law, Shony Karr of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Clarice Lilja of Pea Ridge, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bruce; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Lilja. Keith was born Oct. 15, 1935, at his home in Cedar Rapids, the son of Kenneth and Vera Hepker Karr. He married Phyllis Ann Sullivan on Oct. 31, 1959, in Cedar Rapids. Keith retired in 2001 as a truck driver for Heartland Express, and after his retirement he was a courier for Weland Labs for 13 years. Keith served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the Eagles Club. Keith was an avid Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones fan. He took great pride in yard work, proudly flew the American flag and enjoyed spending time with his family, whom he was very proud of. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family and the Grateful Grannies. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary