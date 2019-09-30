Home

Keith Leon Carder Obituary
KEITH LEON CARDER Clinton Keith Leon Carder, 88, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Lemke Funeral Home, South Chapel, 2610 Manufacturing Dr. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Lemke Funeral Home, South Chapel. Burial takes place in Andover Cemetery. Keith was born Sept. 30, 1930, in in North English, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Lauretta (Ginther) Carder. Keith was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the period of the Korean war. Keith was united in marriage to Shirley Eickert on Jan. 16, 1952, at the North English Christian Church. Keith had an extensive boxing career. In 1948, he won the Iowa/Cedar Rapids Golden Gloves Championships. Fond memories and condolences for Keith's family may be shared at www.lemkefuneralhomes.com, obituary page.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
