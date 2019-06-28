KEITH M. FREILINGER Urbana Keith M. Freilinger, 85, of Urbana, Iowa, formerly of Central City, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A parish vigil service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Central City, with the visitation to immediately follow from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Burial will take place in Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Wapsie Post 421 and the U.S. Air Force. The casket will remain closed at all times. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, Iowa. Keith was born on Dec. 8, 1933, in Houston, Minn., the son of Matthias and Marion (Moore) Freilinger. He was a graduate of Monona High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. On Aug. 22, 1953, Keith was united in marriage to Jacquelyn "Jackie" Loveland in Loveland, Colo. He was a supervisor at ADM for more than 20 years, retiring in 1993. Keith was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, David (Tammy) Freilinger, Steve (Karen) Freilinger, Diane (Peter) Brecht, Jeffrey (Kelly) Freilinger, Jean (Danny) Helmrich and Sarah Freilinger; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine (Lyle) Mackey, Rosemary (Tom) Stepanek, Kathy (Johnny) Knight and Mary Lee (David) Setterholm; brother, Lloyd (Nancy) Freilinger; and sister-in-law, June Freilinger. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jacquelyn Freilinger; son, Ronald Freilinger; brothers, Rod Freilinger and Pat Freilinger; and sisters, Joan Fett and Donna Phalas. A memorial fund has been established in Keith's memory. Please share a memory of Keith at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019