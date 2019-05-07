KEITH RICHARD PAULSEN Stanwood Keith Richard Paulsen, 87, of Stanwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, followed by Masonic rites at 7 p.m. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, followed by a luncheon. Burial with military honors at Olin Cemetery. Keith is survived by his wife, Barbara, at home; daughters, Joan of Fort Collins, Colo., and Karen of Stanwood; grand-daughter, Mikaela Gossman of West Branch; great-grandchildren, Lilah and Zayne Gossman; and siblings, Millie Schuman of Mount Vernon, Gib Paulsen of Kimberling City, Mo., Darlene Binley of Van Horne and Glen Paulsen of Kimberling City; as well as many nieces and nephews. Born July 29, 1931, to Henry and Clara (Etten) Paulsen, Keith attended country schools through the eighth grade. He served our country during the Korean War and married Barbara Aylsworth on Dec. 26, 1954, in Stanwood. They were blessed with four children: Donald, Joan, Robert and Karen. Keith worked for Wilson's Meat Packing Plant/Farmstead and turned his upholstery hobby into a home business after retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing and camping, time with friends and family, playing cards, dances and HO model trains. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Preston, Ralland and Lilburn; sister, Henrietta; sons, Donald and Robert; and sons-in-law, Melvyn Brown and Jonathan Gossman. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with Keith's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 7, 2019