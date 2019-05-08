Home

Keith Rambo Obituary
KEITH WARREN RAMBO Marion Keith Warren Rambo, 75, of Marion, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with COPD. He had a giving nature to the end and, in agreement with his wishes, Keith's body has been donated to the University of Iowa, Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Deeded Body Program for medical education and research. Keith requested no memorial service, however, a memorial gathering for family and friends will be announced at a later date. Survivors include the love of his life, Marilyn Rambo of Marion; his children, Renee Rambo of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Maria) Rambo of Las Vegas, Nev., and Amy Rambo of Cedar Rapids; three stepchildren, Michelle Starks of Marion, Angela (Adam) Munier of Springville and Michael (Tiffany) Starks of Marion; one brother, Craig (Deborah Maher) Rambo of Waukesha, Wis.; five grandchildren, Amanda, Jesse, Allie, Teagan and Isabella; two stepgrandchildren, Scott and Brenda; one great-grandson, Ari; two nephews, Joseph and Zachary; and two nieces, Rebecca and Elizabeth. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Rambo and Marian Hansen; two aunts; and one cousin. Keith was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Warren and Marian (Rabyor) Rambo. His industrious nature was evident at a young age. He collected scrap metal, delivered groceries, sold spudnuts and delivered newspapers. As a young man, he attended Cedar Rapids schools, drove truck, raced motorcycles and cars, and eventually owned Custom Backhoe Service and later Valley Auto Transport. Keith will be remembered for his love of speed, be it a motorcycle, a car, his '68 Peterbilt or his Sea Ray racing boat. He also will be remembered for a love of sunsets, mountain streams, flowers and a sensitive side not often revealed to many. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to UnityPoint Hospice and Willow Gardens Care Center for the compassionate care they provided Keith. Please share a memory of Keith at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019
