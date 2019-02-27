Services Cedar Memorial 4200 First Avenue NE Cedar Rapids , IA 52402 319-393-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Keith Westercamp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Keith Westercamp

KEITH JAMES WESTERCAMP Cedar Rapids On Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, Keith James Westercamp, loving husband and dedicated father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at 71. We invite you to celebrate his amazing, full life with us. Visitation services will be held at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, March 1, from 4:30 to 8 p.m., located at 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Keith's funeral services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m., located at 8300 C Ave. NE, Marion, IA, 52302. A Dutchman born in southern Iowa, Keith developed a love of our land early working on his family farm. In the precious moments between chores, with his twin brother and three other siblings, Keith attended one of the last one-room country schoolhouses in Iowa, Brush Street No. 12. Graduating from Iowa State University in 1969, with degrees in agronomy and farm operations, Keith continued his education by earning an MBA degree with an emphasis in finance from the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business. He later served as an adjunct professor there. Keith married the love of his life, Barb, on June 13, 1970, and moved to Cedar Rapids. Barb taught in the Cedar Rapids Community School District for 33 years. During that time, Keith tirelessly supported Barb and Cedar Rapids schoolchildren by donating thousands of books and school supplies and volunteering in classrooms. As a dedicated father, and committed to put his business acumen to work to help the community, Keith joined the Cedar Rapids school board in 1997 and served until 2017. Keith holds the distinction of being the longest-serving school board member in the Cedar Rapids Community School District. For five years, Keith served on the board of directors for the Iowa Association of School Boards and during that time, chaired state committees and spoke at two National School Board Association conventions. A talented and well-respected real estate appraiser, Keith founded Appraisal Associates in 1983. His son, Jon, joined him in 1998 to provide a wide range of appraisal services to the Cedar Rapids and the greater Midwest community. During the devastating floods of 2008, Keith voluntarily provided consultation and sales data to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at no charge. This was an unprecedented act of service nationwide, which no one ever has done. Rebuilding and supporting the community was Keith's core belief and the guiding light for Appraisal Associates. To honor Keith, Appraisal Associates will build on his exceptional legacy by continuing to serve its clients. Keith was a man of many talents a licensed broker, licensed plumber and electrician. His goodness and talent was matched by his humility and zest for life. Keith loved animals, living with the land, supporting his community but, most of all, Keith loved his family. They will all miss him dearly. With thankfulness and love, Keith's surviving family mourns their loss, including his wife, Barb (Halverson); son, Jon (Jessica); daughters, Kara of Washington, D.C., Laura of Chicago and Jeralyn; and his grandchildren, Isabel and Olivia Westercamp. Additional surviving family members include Jerry (Diane) Westercamp, Joan Benscoter, Ken (Kathy) Westercamp, Craig (Colleen) Halverson, Stephen (Maradith) Halverson, Mary (Steve) Wettach; and numerous special nieces and nephews. Keith joins his beloved family members in heaven, including Henry (Sylvia) Westercamp, Don (Linda) Westercamp and Murl (Esther) Halverson. Memorials may be sent to the Keith Westercamp Memorial, c/o Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, 500 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52401, or Appraisal Associates, 3969 Park Towne Ct. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019