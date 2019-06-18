|
KELLY JAMES ALBRIGHT Las Vegas, Nev. It is with deep sadness that the family of Kelly James Albright mourns his unexpected passing that occurred Nov. 23, 2018. Kelly was born Dec. 19, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, where he attended Jefferson High School. He made his home in Las Vegas, Nev. He was a security officer at Poker Palace Casino, an avid reader, collector of miniature cars and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Tracy; and grandparents, Jack and Thelma Albright, Independence, Iowa, and Lyle Anderson, Rowley, Iowa. He is survived by his sons, Mathew Albright, Marion, Iowa, and Tyler Ellison, Alamogordo, N.M.; his daughter, Julie Plowman Albright (Tim), Timberlake, N.C.; mother, Janice Watkins; father, James Albright; sister, Corinne (Randy), Cedar Rapids; brother, Jody Albright (Hayde), North Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Aiden, Clayton and Marilyn Plowman and Jaxson and Mason Albright; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family is hosting a remembrance gathering at Ellis Park Manhattan Pavilion, Cedar Rapids, Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
