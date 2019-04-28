KELLY JOHN POSUSTA Douds Kelly John Posusta, 57, of Douds, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Celebration of Life dinner will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at The Avacentre at Brosh Chapel. Private inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery. Kelly was born May 9, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Virgil and Claire (Ford) Posusta. He worked for many years at Quaker Oats. Kelly enjoyed hunting, being outdoors and spending time on his farm in Douds. Throughout his life, he was very giving of himself, despite his physical limitations. He was blessed to have many good friends. Kelly is survived by his sister, Deb (Joe) Holtzman of Cedar Rapids; niece, Carrie Hernandez of Tampa, Fla.; nephews, John (Kim) Holtzman and Jason Gilbert, both of Cedar Rapids; and great-nieces and nephews, Emma Hernandez and Paige and Kobe Bearbower. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary