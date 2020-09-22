Kelly Kunc

KELLY L. KUNC Cedar Rapids Kelly L. Kunc, 58, of Cedar Rapids, left this earth on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Kelly was born at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on May 26, 1962, to Jack E. and Helen G. Mills. Kelly was the youngest of the Mills sisters. You always could count on her to engage in a game of softball, basketball and touch football with her brothers and the other children in the neighborhood. Kelly was a kind soul with a big heart. She enjoyed going to movies with friends and family, reading and absorbing information, facts and history, which made her an astute Trivia Pursuit competitor. Kelly graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1980. She completed her RN degree at Kirkwood Community College and focused on psychiatry in nursing. Throughout her career, she worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, the VA Medical Center in Iowa City, St. Luke's Methodist Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Kelly became an avid bike rider and enjoyed the challenges of RAGBRAI for a few years before her marriage to Richard Kunc in 1986. Kelly and Richard met while serving in the Iowa National Guard together (the 109th Medical Battalion based out of Iowa City). While Richard was deployed twice, Kelly remained at home to raise their three children. During the last years of her life, Kelly was working for AbbeHealth Services and PACT (Program for Assertive Community Treatment). She recognized how important her work was in enriching the quality of her clients' lives and allowing her to advocate for the needs of those with mental illness. The family extends their appreciation to AbbeHealth Services, whose work inspired Kelly at the zenith of her career to commit to her finest efforts as a nurse. Kelly is survived by her three children, Jarod Kunc, Molly Young (James) and Samantha Kunc; three grandchildren, Noelle Miller, Thomas McDonald and Elias Young; four siblings, Daniel Mills, Jody Caldwell (Steven), Susan Sachs (Bryan) and Mark Mills (Karen); as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins. Kelly was preceded in death by her loving parents; brother, Michael; and nephew, Shawn. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Longbranch and Best Western Hotel in Cedar Rapids. Because of COVID-19 and the nature of Kelly's work with health care practitioners and patients, the family respectfully asks everyone who attends wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to www.celebratelifeiowa.com
. Contributions may be made in Kelly's memory to AbbeHealth, Warm Line, 740 N. 15th Ave., Suite A, Hiawatha, IA 52233.