|
|
KELLY R. "HOSER" MCMILLEN Walker Kelly R. "Hoser" McMillen, 57, of Walker, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held with family and friends at Rubie's Bar, 817 Main St., Center Point, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Burial will take place at a later date at Walker Cemetery. Arrangements made by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Kelly was born July 30, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Richard and Rose (Valenta) McMillen. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1980. Kelly worked at Whirlpool as a material handler until his retirement in 2017. He was a member of Abate of Iowa District 5 and Walker United Methodist Church. Kelly loved to ride his Harley, party and have a good time. Kelly is survived by his son, Noah (Shannon) McMillen of Waterloo; sister, Julie (Shane) Fuessley of Walker; four grandchildren, Chad, Kelly, Destiny and Lexi; aunts, Karen Klinghammer of Marion, Sherry McKee of Walker and Carol (Phil) Snitkey of Clive; former wife, Cheryl Robertson of Walker; niece, Miranda (Alex) Zwanziger of Walker; and nephew, Jordan Fuessley of Center Point. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents. Please share a memory of Kelly at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019