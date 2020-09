Or Copy this URL to Share

KELLY MITCHELL Cedar Rapids Kelly Mitchell, 58, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Murdoch-Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her son, Alex Mitchell; a sister, Pam (Mike) Grecian; and her father, Ken Topping. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Topping.



