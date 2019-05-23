|
KELSEY BENNETT KNOKE Cedar Rapids Kelsey Bennett Knoke, 39, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Peter and Paul Chapel, 1165 Taft Ave. NE, Solon, IA 52333. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. A full obituary will be published on Friday. Please share your support and memories with Kelsey's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019