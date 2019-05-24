KELSEY BENNETT KNOKE Cedar Rapids Kelsey Bennett Knoke, 39, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids from complications of a blood clot. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Sts. Peter and Paul Chapel, 1165 Taft Ave. NE, Solon, IA 52333. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Survivors include her husband, B.J. Knoke; father, John Bennett; sister, Whitney (Jonathan) Turner; nephew, William Turner; niece, Hanna Turner; paternal grandmother, Jo Bennett; her in-laws, Brian and Gloria Knoke; brother-in-law, Greg (Jordan Ledbetter) Knoke; and B.J's grandparents, Margaret March and Vernon and Vadena Knoke. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Sharon (Larry) Clore, Tom (Joan) Hanna, Mary (Patrick) Dreckman, Marty (Randy) Fall, Diane (Mike) Johnson, Rick (Lori) Hanna, Becky Bunting, Robert Bennett, James (Vicky) Bennett, David (Vonnie) Bennett, Nancy Goodale, Randy March, Marsha (Steve) Fleming, Mark (Maggie) March, Joni (Kirt) Hershey, Bruce (Lyn) Knoke, Kendra Jolly and Kara (Jay) Christenson; and many cousins. Kelsey was born April 2, 1980, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of John and Denise (Hanna) Bennett. She graduated in 1998 from Lisbon High School. She worked in health care for most of her life including at Vanderbilt University and most recently for MercyCare Occupational Health. She also enjoyed working for her cousin, Tasha Erickson, at the Scarlett Boutique in Mount Vernon. On June 30, 2018, she married Bradley James Knoke at Sts. Peter and Paul Chapel. They enjoyed spending time touring breweries, wineries and anywhere there was live music, especially the Magnetos and Joey Bravo. Kelsey and B.J. lovingly shared their home with their border collies, Jayda and Milo, and also B.J.'s cousin, Phil Hershey. Kelsey loved horses and spending time at Cedar Valley Stables, where she was a caretaker, ranch guide and camp counselor. Shopping was definitely her most favorite thing to do which meant William and Hanna received lots of gifts! She was preceded in death by her mother, Denise; maternal grandparents, John and Eileen Hanna; paternal grandfather, Willard Bennett; uncle, Rich Goodale; and B.J.'s grandfather, Ronald March. Memorials are suggested to Cedar Valley Humane Society or your favorite animal rescue organization. Please share your support and memories with Kelsey's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019