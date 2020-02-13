|
KEN HUELMAN Vinton Ken Huelman, 73, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, after an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before Mass at the church on Saturday. Kenneth Joseph Huelman was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Storm Lake, Iowa, the son of Norbert and Lola Schulte Huelman. He grew up in Schaller, Iowa, and graduated from Schaller High School. He attended the University of Northern Iowa and was a center on the basketball team where he was known as "Tree." On Aug. 1, 1970, Ken was united in marriage to Regina Naeve at the UNI Catholic Student Center in Cedar Falls. Ken was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a volunteer and supporter of the Vinton Depot. Ken taught for 40 years in the Vinton school system as a physical education teacher, driver's education instructor, and coached various sports, retiring in 2010. Ken is survived by his wife of 49 years, Regina of Vinton; daughter, Andrea (Mike) Naillon, Baxter, Minn.; granddaughter, Josie Naillon, Baxter, Minn.; son-in-law, Terry Zaruba, Cedar Rapids; brother, Thomas (Lili) Huelman, St. Louis, Mo.; and sisters, Joann (Richard) Kinyon, Ames and Janette (Denny) Hansen, Manilla. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Monica. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Ken and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020